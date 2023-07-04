Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DARE is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is $5.50, which is $4.36 above the current market price. The public float for DARE is 83.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On July 04, 2023, DARE’s average trading volume was 206.94K shares.

The stock price of Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) has surged by 1.52 when compared to previous closing price of 0.91, but the company has seen a -1.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DARE’s Market Performance

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) has seen a -1.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.52% decline in the past month and a -11.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for DARE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.06% for DARE stock, with a simple moving average of -8.71% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9575. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw 11.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-312.85 for the present operating margin

+99.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dare Bioscience Inc. stands at -309.48. Equity return is now at value -162.20, with -69.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.