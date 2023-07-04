Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The public float for CCK is 117.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CCK was 1.43M shares.

CCK) stock’s latest price update

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.62 in comparison to its previous close of 86.87, however, the company has experienced a 2.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that Carl Icahn Has More Than 8% Stake in Crown Holdings

CCK’s Market Performance

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has seen a 2.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.22% gain in the past month and a 6.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for CCK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.29% for CCK’s stock, with a 6.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

CCK Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.86. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw 7.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from MILLER JAMES H, who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $84.86 back on May 05. After this action, MILLER JAMES H now owns 19,801 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $789,154 using the latest closing price.

Kalaus Christy L., the VP & Corp Controller of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $93.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Kalaus Christy L. is holding 4,894 shares at $46,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.