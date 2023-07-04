Crane Company (CR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Crane Company (NYSE: CR) has plunged by -0.13 when compared to previous closing price of 89.12, but the company has seen a 8.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Right Now?

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crane Company (CR) is $100.25, which is $11.25 above the current market price. The public float for CR is 56.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CR on July 04, 2023 was 433.22K shares.

CR’s Market Performance

The stock of Crane Company (CR) has seen a 8.33% increase in the past week, with a 21.35% rise in the past month, and a 19.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for CR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.99% for CR stock, with a simple moving average of 15.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $90 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

CR Trading at 15.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CR rose by +7.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.47. In addition, Crane Company saw 23.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CR starting from MITCHELL MAX H, who sale 37,495 shares at the price of $76.48 back on May 15. After this action, MITCHELL MAX H now owns 322,628 shares of Crane Company, valued at $2,867,684 using the latest closing price.

Switter Edward S, the V.P. Treasury & Tax of Crane Company, sale 49,409 shares at $119.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Switter Edward S is holding 25,174 shares at $5,923,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

+35.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crane Company stands at +9.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crane Company (CR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.