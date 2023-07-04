Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s (CBRL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) has seen a 0.41% increase in the past week, with a -6.16% drop in the past month, and a -18.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for CBRL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for CBRL’s stock, with a -11.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is above average at 21.98x. The 36-month beta value for CBRL is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CBRL is $95.00, which is $2.0 above than the current price. The public float for CBRL is 21.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.24% of that float. The average trading volume of CBRL on July 04, 2023 was 540.26K shares.

CBRL) stock’s latest price update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 93.18. However, the company has seen a 0.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/27/22 that Cracker Barrel Profit Falls as Inflation Weighs on Customers

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRL stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CBRL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBRL in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $126 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

CBRL Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRL rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.83. In addition, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. saw -1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.68 for the present operating margin

+9.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stands at +4.04. The total capital return value is set at 8.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.77. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL), the company’s capital structure generated 234.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.12. Total debt to assets is 46.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 78.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.