Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s (CAAP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CAAP stock has gone up by 6.61%, with a monthly gain of 17.79% and a quarterly surge of 20.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Corporacion America Airports S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.52% for CAAP’s stock, with a 31.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) Right Now?

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CAAP is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CAAP is $10.15, which is -$2.1 below the current market price. The public float for CAAP is 31.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.33% of that float. The average trading volume for CAAP on July 04, 2023 was 142.84K shares.

CAAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) has surged by 5.69 when compared to previous closing price of 11.59, but the company has seen a 6.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CAAP Trading at 10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAAP rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Corporacion America Airports S.A. saw 40.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.90 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corporacion America Airports S.A. stands at +12.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.