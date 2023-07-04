CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) by analysts is $25.50, which is $1.71 above the current market price. The public float for CNO is 112.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CNO was 821.33K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has increased by 0.93 when compared to last closing price of 23.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has seen a 6.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.14% gain in the past month and a 7.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for CNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for CNO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.05% for the last 200 days.

CNO Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.17. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc. saw 4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from TARASI ROCCO F III, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $22.84 back on Jun 20. After this action, TARASI ROCCO F III now owns 77,468 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc., valued at $45,680 using the latest closing price.

Shebik Steven E, the Director of CNO Financial Group Inc., purchase 3,917 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Shebik Steven E is holding 43,482 shares at $86,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.