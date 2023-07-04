ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) has decreased by -3.89 when compared to last closing price of 0.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) is above average at 1.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) is $4.00, The public float for CLRO is 12.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLRO on July 04, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

CLRO’s Market Performance

The stock of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has seen a -9.05% decrease in the past week, with a -28.96% drop in the past month, and a -6.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for CLRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.33% for CLRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLRO stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CLRO by listing it as a “BUY – Long-Term.” The predicted price for CLRO in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2018.

CLRO Trading at -18.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -30.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRO fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9336. In addition, ClearOne Inc. saw -6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRO starting from BAGLEY EDWARD D, who purchase 2,729 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Jun 15. After this action, BAGLEY EDWARD D now owns 10,314,155 shares of ClearOne Inc., valued at $2,728 using the latest closing price.

BAGLEY EDWARD D, the 10% Owner of ClearOne Inc., purchase 2,099 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that BAGLEY EDWARD D is holding 10,311,426 shares at $1,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.65 for the present operating margin

+37.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearOne Inc. stands at +81.56. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.