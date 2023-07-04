City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) has surged by 7.72 when compared to previous closing price of 5.57, but the company has seen a 6.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) by analysts is $7.30, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for CIO is 38.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CIO was 574.77K shares.

CIO’s Market Performance

CIO stock saw an increase of 6.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.66% and a quarterly increase of -13.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for City Office REIT Inc. (CIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.67% for CIO stock, with a simple moving average of -25.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CIO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CIO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $19 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

CIO Trading at 15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +18.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIO rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, City Office REIT Inc. saw -28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+27.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for City Office REIT Inc. stands at +9.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on City Office REIT Inc. (CIO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 45.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.