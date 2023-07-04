Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is $6.00, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for CHMI is 20.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHMI on July 04, 2023 was 386.33K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CHMI) stock’s latest price update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.66 in relation to its previous close of 4.83. However, the company has experienced a -3.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CHMI’s Market Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) has seen a -3.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.62% decline in the past month and a -13.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for CHMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.49% for CHMI’s stock, with a -16.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHMI Trading at -6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHMI fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation saw -18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHMI starting from Lown Jeffrey B, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $4.79 back on Jun 20. After this action, Lown Jeffrey B now owns 21,507 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, valued at $28,764 using the latest closing price.

Lown Jeffrey B, the President of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $5.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Lown Jeffrey B is holding 15,264 shares at $7,693 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHMI

The total capital return value is set at 3.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI), the company’s capital structure generated 389.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.58. Total debt to assets is 72.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 119.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.27 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.