Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.60relation to previous closing price of 8.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.

The public float for EBR is 2.03B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EBR on July 04, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stock saw an increase of 2.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.01% and a quarterly increase of 25.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.63% for EBR’s stock, with a 8.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBR Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.