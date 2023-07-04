CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVM is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is $10.00, which is $7.92 above the current market price. The public float for CVM is 41.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.34% of that float. On July 04, 2023, CVM’s average trading volume was 163.11K shares.

CVM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) has increased by 7.05 when compared to last closing price of 2.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CVM’s Market Performance

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has experienced a 14.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.05% rise in the past month, and a 11.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for CVM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.79% for CVM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13th of the previous year 2020.

CVM Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM rose by +14.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, CEL-SCI Corporation saw 9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

The total capital return value is set at -60.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.45. Equity return is now at value -120.30, with -74.40 for asset returns.

Based on CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), the company’s capital structure generated 47.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.24. Total debt to assets is 30.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.