Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is 19.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPT is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Camden Property Trust (CPT) is $124.88, which is $16.19 above the current market price. The public float for CPT is 105.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On July 04, 2023, CPT’s average trading volume was 768.45K shares.

The stock price of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has jumped by 1.15 compared to previous close of 108.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CPT’s Market Performance

Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen a 1.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.26% gain in the past month and a 5.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for CPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.26% for CPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.34% for the last 200 days.

CPT Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.53. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from CAMPO RICHARD J, who sale 5,337 shares at the price of $110.35 back on May 05. After this action, CAMPO RICHARD J now owns 246,799 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $588,938 using the latest closing price.

Sengelmann William W., the EVP – Real Estate Investments of Camden Property Trust, sale 10,292 shares at $112.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Sengelmann William W. is holding 68,667 shares at $1,158,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+22.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +45.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.52. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Camden Property Trust (CPT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.