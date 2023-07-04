Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CAL is at 1.87.

The average price suggested by analysts for CAL is $31.75, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for CAL is 34.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.30% of that float. The average trading volume for CAL on July 04, 2023 was 561.29K shares.

CAL) stock’s latest price update

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 23.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAL’s Market Performance

CAL’s stock has risen by 1.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.89% and a quarterly rise of 13.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Caleres Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.15% for CAL’s stock, with a 3.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

CAL Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +28.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.89. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw 10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from Hill Willis, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $24.80 back on Jun 23. After this action, Hill Willis now owns 60,792 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $198,432 using the latest closing price.

Hendra Carla C, the Director of Caleres Inc., sale 2,493 shares at $20.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hendra Carla C is holding 0 shares at $50,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caleres Inc. (CAL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.