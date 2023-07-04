Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.43 compared to its previous closing price of 4.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CDZI is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CDZI is $15.00, The public float for CDZI is 33.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.12% of that float. The average trading volume for CDZI on July 04, 2023 was 440.98K shares.

CDZI’s Market Performance

CDZI stock saw a decrease of -2.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.81% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.15% for Cadiz Inc. (CDZI).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.31% for CDZI’s stock, with a 12.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDZI Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -21.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, Cadiz Inc. saw 55.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDZI starting from Kennedy Susan P, who purchase 1,970 shares at the price of $5.06 back on May 26. After this action, Kennedy Susan P now owns 68,432 shares of Cadiz Inc., valued at $9,968 using the latest closing price.

Heerema International Group Se, the 10% Owner of Cadiz Inc., purchase 3,675,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Heerema International Group Se is holding 20,513,965 shares at $14,112,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1103.40 for the present operating margin

-82.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadiz Inc. stands at -1651.70. Equity return is now at value -83.40, with -30.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.