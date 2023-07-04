Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) is above average at 71.93x. The 36-month beta value for VTOL is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VTOL is $39.50, which is $9.36 above than the current price. The public float for VTOL is 27.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume of VTOL on July 04, 2023 was 137.40K shares.

VTOL) stock’s latest price update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.91 in relation to its previous close of 28.73. However, the company has experienced a 10.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VTOL’s Market Performance

Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) has seen a 10.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.22% gain in the past month and a 34.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for VTOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.17% for VTOL’s stock, with a 18.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTOL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for VTOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTOL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $38 based on the research report published on June 16th of the previous year 2022.

VTOL Trading at 24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTOL rose by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.33. In addition, Bristow Group Inc. saw 11.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTOL starting from Solus Alternative Asset Manage, who sale 46,000 shares at the price of $24.68 back on Jun 06. After this action, Solus Alternative Asset Manage now owns 3,675,665 shares of Bristow Group Inc., valued at $1,135,478 using the latest closing price.

Solus Alternative Asset Manage, the 10% Owner of Bristow Group Inc., sale 33,318 shares at $25.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Solus Alternative Asset Manage is holding 3,721,665 shares at $844,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.76 for the present operating margin

+16.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristow Group Inc. stands at -1.33. The total capital return value is set at 2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.03. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL), the company’s capital structure generated 86.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.31. Total debt to assets is 39.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.