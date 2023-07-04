Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.80.

The public float for BLDE is 56.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BLDE was 453.67K shares.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE)’s stock price has soared by 2.28 in relation to previous closing price of 3.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/18/23 that RedBird Takes More Than 5% Stake in Blade Air Mobility

BLDE’s Market Performance

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has seen a 15.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.16% gain in the past month and a 19.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for BLDE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.70% for BLDE’s stock, with a 4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BLDE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLDE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

BLDE Trading at 24.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +23.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDE rose by +14.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, Blade Air Mobility Inc. saw 12.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDE starting from WIESENTHAL ROBERT S, who sale 49,336 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Apr 10. After this action, WIESENTHAL ROBERT S now owns 7,669,496 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc., valued at $139,794 using the latest closing price.

Heyburn William A., the Chief Financial Officer of Blade Air Mobility Inc., sale 19,159 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Heyburn William A. is holding 1,457,210 shares at $54,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDE

Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.