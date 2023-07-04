Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) has surged by 1.79 when compared to previous closing price of 6.13, but the company has seen a -1.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) is 4.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBAR is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is $7.50, which is -$0.91 below the current market price. The public float for BBAR is 69.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On July 04, 2023, BBAR’s average trading volume was 658.56K shares.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR stock saw an increase of -1.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 37.44% and a quarterly increase of 59.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.56% for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.94% for BBAR’s stock, with a 54.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBAR Trading at 27.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +37.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37.

Based on Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.36. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.