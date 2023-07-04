Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) has plunged by -0.23 when compared to previous closing price of 195.12, but the company has seen a 2.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/10/23 that Taser Maker Axon Is the S&P 500’s Steepest Decliner. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Right Now?

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AXON is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AXON is $240.50, which is $44.22 above the current market price. The public float for AXON is 67.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for AXON on July 04, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

AXON stock saw an increase of 2.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.32% and a quarterly increase of -13.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for AXON’s stock, with a 6.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $236 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

AXON Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.15. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 17.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Partovi Hadi, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $191.10 back on Jun 23. After this action, Partovi Hadi now owns 413,817 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $4,777,388 using the latest closing price.

Isner Joshua, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 1,955 shares at $203.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Isner Joshua is holding 317,848 shares at $398,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 24.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.