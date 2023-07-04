Avient Corporation’s (AVNT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AVNT stock has gone up by 4.63%, with a monthly gain of 11.81% and a quarterly plunge of -0.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Avient Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.52% for AVNT’s stock, with a 10.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) Right Now?

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AVNT is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AVNT is $47.22, which is $8.55 above the current market price. The public float for AVNT is 89.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume for AVNT on July 04, 2023 was 449.85K shares.

The stock price of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) has surged by 0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 40.90, but the company has seen a 4.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $50 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.79. In addition, Avient Corporation saw 21.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.53 for the present operating margin

+26.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avient Corporation stands at +2.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01.

Based on Avient Corporation (AVNT), the company’s capital structure generated 95.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 36.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

In conclusion, Avient Corporation (AVNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.