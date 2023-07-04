ATRenew Inc. (RERE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ATRenew Inc. (RERE) by analysts is $19.32, which is $8.08 above the current market price. The public float for RERE is 245.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of RERE was 201.94K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RERE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) has increased by 4.45 when compared to last closing price of 2.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RERE’s Market Performance

RERE’s stock has risen by 2.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.66% and a quarterly drop of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for ATRenew Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.79% for RERE’s stock, with a 17.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RERE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RERE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RERE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2021.

RERE Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RERE rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, ATRenew Inc. saw 5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RERE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.81 for the present operating margin

+8.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATRenew Inc. stands at -25.01. The total capital return value is set at -10.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.51. Equity return is now at value -47.90, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Based on ATRenew Inc. (RERE), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 4.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, ATRenew Inc. (RERE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.