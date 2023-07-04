Assessing the Risk and Potential of Provident Financial Services Inc.’s (PFS) Stock

The stock of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) has seen a 0.36% increase in the past week, with a 1.65% gain in the past month, and a -13.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for PFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.34% for PFS stock, with a simple moving average of -18.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) Right Now?

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PFS is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PFS is $20.60, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for PFS is 70.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.35% of that float. The average trading volume for PFS on July 04, 2023 was 532.79K shares.

PFS) stock’s latest price update

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS)’s stock price has increased by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 16.34. However, the company has seen a 0.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2022.

PFS Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFS rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.33. In addition, Provident Financial Services Inc. saw -22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFS starting from LABOZZETTA ANTHONY J, who purchase 3,200 shares at the price of $15.60 back on May 05. After this action, LABOZZETTA ANTHONY J now owns 451,559 shares of Provident Financial Services Inc., valued at $49,926 using the latest closing price.

LISTA GEORGE, the Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus of Provident Financial Services Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $15.66 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that LISTA GEORGE is holding 6,741 shares at $23,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Provident Financial Services Inc. stands at +31.75. The total capital return value is set at 8.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.63. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS), the company’s capital structure generated 88.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.90. Total debt to assets is 10.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.