Assessing the Risk and Potential of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s (NBIX) Stock

The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has gone down by -1.68% for the week, with a 3.61% rise in the past month and a -6.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.35% for NBIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for NBIX’s stock, with a -11.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) is above average at 154.89x. The 36-month beta value for NBIX is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NBIX is $123.96, which is $29.44 above than the current price. The public float for NBIX is 94.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume of NBIX on July 04, 2023 was 749.24K shares.

NBIX) stock’s latest price update

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.19 in relation to its previous close of 94.30. However, the company has experienced a -1.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $145 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

NBIX Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.32. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -20.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from Cooke Julie, who sale 11,397 shares at the price of $103.89 back on May 01. After this action, Cooke Julie now owns 16,169 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,184,049 using the latest closing price.

RASTETTER WILLIAM H, the Director of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 4,300 shares at $101.43 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that RASTETTER WILLIAM H is holding 42,785 shares at $436,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.84 for the present operating margin

+97.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 13.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.