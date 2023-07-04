Assessing the Risk and Potential of CIRCOR International Inc.’s (CIR) Stock

The stock of CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) has seen a 17.07% increase in the past week, with a 92.12% gain in the past month, and a 80.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.98% for CIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.38% for CIR stock, with a simple moving average of 104.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) Right Now?

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CIR is at 2.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CIR is $56.00, which is -$0.1 below the current market price. The public float for CIR is 19.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for CIR on July 04, 2023 was 423.04K shares.

CIR) stock’s latest price update

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 56.45. However, the company has seen a 17.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $32 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2020.

CIR Trading at 54.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +77.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIR rose by +17.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +232.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.43. In addition, CIRCOR International Inc. saw 134.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.57 for the present operating margin

+32.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for CIRCOR International Inc. stands at +2.46. The total capital return value is set at 6.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR), the company’s capital structure generated 340.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.28. Total debt to assets is 53.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 336.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.