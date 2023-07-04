Assessing the Risk and Potential of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) Stock

In the past week, RCUS stock has gone up by 9.13%, with a monthly gain of 0.69% and a quarterly surge of 12.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for RCUS’s stock, with a -7.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCUS is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is $43.08, which is $22.64 above the current market price. The public float for RCUS is 51.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.72% of that float. On July 04, 2023, RCUS’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

RCUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) has jumped by 0.64 compared to previous close of 20.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

RCUS Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.91. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw -1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from GILEAD SCIENCES, INC., who purchase 1,010,000 shares at the price of $19.26 back on Jun 28. After this action, GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. now owns 14,823,029 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $19,452,600 using the latest closing price.

Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 12,437 shares at $19.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Jarrett Jennifer is holding 381,566 shares at $237,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-250.00 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at -238.39. The total capital return value is set at -32.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.83. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.44. Total debt to assets is 8.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.