ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) by analysts is $15.67, which is $7.27 above the current market price. The public float for SPRY is 62.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.60% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of SPRY was 1.68M shares.

SPRY) stock’s latest price update

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY)’s stock price has soared by 0.45 in relation to previous closing price of 6.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPRY’s Market Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has experienced a 6.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.04% drop in the past month, and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for SPRY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.52% for SPRY’s stock, with a -1.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SPRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPRY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

SPRY Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -21.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Shawver Laura, who sale 26,941 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Jun 02. After this action, Shawver Laura now owns 210,346 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $187,240 using the latest closing price.

Shawver Laura, the Director of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 73,059 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Shawver Laura is holding 210,346 shares at $496,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2698.78 for the present operating margin

+75.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2635.41. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.