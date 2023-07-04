Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ARES is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARES is $97.85, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for ARES is 132.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume for ARES on July 04, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ARES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has increased by 0.17 when compared to last closing price of 96.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/22 that Saks-Owner HBC Betting Big That Flex Space Is the Future of Work

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES’s stock has risen by 5.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.67% and a quarterly rise of 15.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Ares Management Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.96% for ARES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $93 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.20. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 41.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Arougheti Michael J, who sale 36,085 shares at the price of $95.09 back on Jun 29. After this action, Arougheti Michael J now owns 0 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $3,431,323 using the latest closing price.

Arougheti Michael J, the Co-Founder, CEO and President of Ares Management Corporation, sale 64,480 shares at $95.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Arougheti Michael J is holding 60,471 shares at $6,133,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.