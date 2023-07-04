AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANAB is -0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ANAB is $32.00, which is $12.88 above the current price. The public float for ANAB is 26.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANAB on July 04, 2023 was 213.55K shares.

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB)’s stock price has dropped by -3.54 in relation to previous closing price of 20.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANAB’s Market Performance

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) has experienced a -2.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.17% rise in the past month, and a -9.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for ANAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.27% for ANAB’s stock, with a -19.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANAB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ANAB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANAB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

ANAB Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANAB fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.42. In addition, AnaptysBio Inc. saw -36.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1119.41 for the present operating margin

+77.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for AnaptysBio Inc. stands at -1251.33. The total capital return value is set at -23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.81. Equity return is now at value -52.80, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB), the company’s capital structure generated 123.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.27. Total debt to assets is 53.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.