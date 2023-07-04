Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is above average at 82.22x. The 36-month beta value for UTI is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UTI is $10.75, which is $4.09 above than the current price. The public float for UTI is 32.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume of UTI on July 04, 2023 was 103.89K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) has dropped by -3.62 compared to previous close of 6.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UTI’s Market Performance

UTI’s stock has risen by 0.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.73% and a quarterly drop of -9.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.62% for Universal Technical Institute Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for UTI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.53% for the last 200 days.

UTI Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTI rose by +6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, Universal Technical Institute Inc. saw -0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTI starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 262,658 shares at the price of $6.70 back on Jun 23. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 928,961 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc., valued at $1,759,809 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of Universal Technical Institute Inc., purchase 18,677 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 666,303 shares at $122,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

+50.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Technical Institute Inc. stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI), the company’s capital structure generated 97.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.34. Total debt to assets is 34.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.