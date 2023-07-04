Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TPET is 9.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume of TPET on July 04, 2023 was 285.58K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TPET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET) has dropped by -11.38 compared to previous close of 1.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 55.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TPET’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 30.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.40% for Trio Petroleum Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.97% for TPET’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.67% for the last 200 days.

TPET Trading at -9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.60%, as shares surge +4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPET rose by +60.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2909. In addition, Trio Petroleum Corp. saw -34.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPET

Equity return is now at value -98.10, with -45.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.