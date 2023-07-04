Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

The 36-month beta value for TBPH is also noteworthy at 0.47.

The public float for TBPH is 50.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.30% of that float. The average trading volume of TBPH on July 04, 2023 was 588.88K shares.

TBPH) stock’s latest price update

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH)’s stock price has soared by 0.87 in relation to previous closing price of 10.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TBPH’s Market Performance

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has seen a 1.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.20% decline in the past month and a -3.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for TBPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for TBPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBPH stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for TBPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBPH in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $12 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the previous year 2022.

TBPH Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBPH rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Theravance Biopharma Inc. saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBPH starting from GRAHAM RICHARD A, who sale 2,322 shares at the price of $10.69 back on Jun 14. After this action, GRAHAM RICHARD A now owns 354,390 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc., valued at $24,822 using the latest closing price.

Farnum Rhonda, the SVP, COMM & MEDICAL AFFAIRS of Theravance Biopharma Inc., sale 1,790 shares at $11.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Farnum Rhonda is holding 352,833 shares at $19,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBPH

Equity return is now at value 371.50, with 154.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.