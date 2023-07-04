Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) is above average at 48.24x. The 36-month beta value for RGEN is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RGEN is $197.09, which is $57.79 above than the current price. The public float for RGEN is 55.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.57% of that float. The average trading volume of RGEN on July 04, 2023 was 593.29K shares.

RGEN stock's latest price update

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.40 in comparison to its previous close of 141.46, however, the company has experienced a -5.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RGEN’s Market Performance

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has experienced a -5.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.99% drop in the past month, and a -15.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for RGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.01% for RGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $230 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

RGEN Trading at -10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.83. In addition, Repligen Corporation saw -16.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Madaus Martin D, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $156.18 back on May 08. After this action, Madaus Martin D now owns 1,611 shares of Repligen Corporation, valued at $78,090 using the latest closing price.

Madaus Martin D, the Director of Repligen Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $159.19 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Madaus Martin D is holding 1,111 shares at $79,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.60 for the present operating margin

+53.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corporation stands at +23.20. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Repligen Corporation (RGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.