Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

The 36-month beta value for RPD is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RPD is $50.00, which is $6.81 above than the current price. The public float for RPD is 58.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.60% of that float. The average trading volume of RPD on July 04, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

RPD) stock’s latest price update

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 45.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RPD’s Market Performance

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has seen a 6.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.80% decline in the past month and a -1.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for RPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.10% for RPD’s stock, with a 7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $52 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

RPD Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD rose by +6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.07. In addition, Rapid7 Inc. saw 32.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Thomas Corey E., who sale 41,620 shares at the price of $36.52 back on Dec 16. After this action, Thomas Corey E. now owns 428,074 shares of Rapid7 Inc., valued at $1,520,158 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Corey E., the CEO of Rapid7 Inc., sale 41,619 shares at $36.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Thomas Corey E. is holding 428,074 shares at $1,526,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.28 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc. stands at -18.20. The total capital return value is set at -14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.00. Equity return is now at value 81.10, with -8.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.