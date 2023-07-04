Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Eneti Inc. (NETI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) is above average at 5.67x. The 36-month beta value for NETI is also noteworthy at 1.15.

The public float for NETI is 25.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.15% of that float. The average trading volume of NETI on July 04, 2023 was 728.49K shares.

NETI) stock’s latest price update

Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 12.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NETI’s Market Performance

Eneti Inc. (NETI) has experienced a 5.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.77% rise in the past month, and a 32.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for NETI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.11% for NETI’s stock, with a 31.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NETI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NETI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NETI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

NETI Trading at 25.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +23.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NETI rose by +5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.35. In addition, Eneti Inc. saw 22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Eneti Inc. (NETI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.