Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Elme Communities (ELME)

The 36-month beta value for ELME is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ELME is $18.00, which is $2.02 above than the current price. The public float for ELME is 86.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume of ELME on July 04, 2023 was 664.42K shares.

ELME) stock’s latest price update

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 16.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELME’s Market Performance

Elme Communities (ELME) has seen a 1.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.48% gain in the past month and a -6.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for ELME.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.20% for ELME’s stock, with a -6.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELME Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELME rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.03. In addition, Elme Communities saw -6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elme Communities stands at -14.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Elme Communities (ELME), the company’s capital structure generated 43.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 29.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Elme Communities (ELME) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.