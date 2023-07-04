Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CoreCard Corporation (CCRD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) is above average at 32.35x. The 36-month beta value for CCRD is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCRD is $37.00, which is $9.11 above than the current price. The public float for CCRD is 6.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. The average trading volume of CCRD on July 04, 2023 was 40.64K shares.

The stock of CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) has decreased by -3.82 when compared to last closing price of 25.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Goldman, Eager to Grow Cards Business, Courted Fintech Firms

CCRD’s Market Performance

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) has experienced a -2.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.09% drop in the past month, and a -19.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for CCRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.82% for CCRD’s stock, with a -11.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCRD stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CCRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCRD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

CCRD Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRD fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.51. In addition, CoreCard Corporation saw -15.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.60 for the present operating margin

+53.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCard Corporation stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 39.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.40. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on CoreCard Corporation (CCRD), the company’s capital structure generated 3.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 3.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In summary, CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.