Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) is above average at 34.99x. The 36-month beta value for CTRE is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTRE is $21.75, which is $2.19 above than the current price. The public float for CTRE is 95.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.91% of that float. The average trading volume of CTRE on July 04, 2023 was 604.52K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) has decreased by -1.51 when compared to last closing price of 19.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CTRE’s stock has fallen by -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.09% and a quarterly drop of -0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for CareTrust REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for CTRE’s stock, with a 1.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

CTRE Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.72. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc. saw 5.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc. stands at -4.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.50. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 84.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.86. Total debt to assets is 44.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 138.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.