An In-Depth Look at Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) Stock Performance

In the past week, FLYW stock has gone up by 0.82%, with a monthly gain of 0.67% and a quarterly surge of 5.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Flywire Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for FLYW’s stock, with a 19.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FLYW is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FLYW is $34.50, which is $4.04 above than the current price. The public float for FLYW is 101.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume of FLYW on July 04, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

FLYW) stock’s latest price update

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 31.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $38 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.41. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Harris Matthew C, who sale 242,386 shares at the price of $31.16 back on Jun 16. After this action, Harris Matthew C now owns 0 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $7,552,737 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 11,457 shares at $31.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 1,116,823 shares at $358,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corporation (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.