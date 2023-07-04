AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AMN stock has gone up by 2.91%, with a monthly gain of 12.13% and a quarterly surge of 29.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.93% for AMN’s stock, with a 5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is above average at 12.27x. The 36-month beta value for AMN is also noteworthy at 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMN is $112.86, which is $5.22 above than the current price. The public float for AMN is 39.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.02% of that float. The average trading volume of AMN on July 04, 2023 was 710.84K shares.

AMN) stock’s latest price update

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.36 in relation to its previous close of 109.12. However, the company has experienced a 2.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Analysts’ Opinion of AMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

AMN Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMN rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.01. In addition, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. saw 4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMN starting from Jones Daphne E, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $109.57 back on Jun 14. After this action, Jones Daphne E now owns 7,799 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., valued at $109,570 using the latest closing price.

FOLETTA MARK G, the Director of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., sale 1,458 shares at $88.78 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that FOLETTA MARK G is holding 8,073 shares at $129,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+30.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 36.60, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN), the company’s capital structure generated 82.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.20. Total debt to assets is 28.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.