AMETEK Inc. (AME) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME)’s stock price has plunge by -0.20relation to previous closing price of 161.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Right Now?

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AMETEK Inc. (AME) is $164.26, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for AME is 228.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AME on July 04, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

AME’s Market Performance

AME’s stock has seen a 2.65% increase for the week, with a 9.94% rise in the past month and a 11.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for AMETEK Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.45% for AME’s stock, with a 16.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AME Trading at 9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.17. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw 15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 1,690 shares at the price of $149.04 back on Jun 06. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 33,474 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $251,879 using the latest closing price.

Speranza Emanuela, the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of AMETEK Inc., sale 3,085 shares at $145.35 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Speranza Emanuela is holding 27,775 shares at $448,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on AMETEK Inc. (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AMETEK Inc. (AME) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.