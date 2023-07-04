Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has gone up by 0.38% for the week, with a 19.13% rise in the past month and a 24.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.26% for AMED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for AMED’s stock, with a 4.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is 26.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMED is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is $97.42, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for AMED is 31.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. On July 04, 2023, AMED’s average trading volume was 701.81K shares.

AMED) stock’s latest price update

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.10 in relation to its previous close of 91.44. However, the company has experienced a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/26/23 that Amedisys Agrees to UnitedHealth Takeover, Scraps Option Care Health Merger

Analysts’ Opinion of AMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMED stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AMED by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMED in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $97 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

AMED Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares surge +14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMED rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.58. In addition, Amedisys Inc. saw 9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMED starting from North Michael Paul, who sale 5,908 shares at the price of $86.43 back on Mar 03. After this action, North Michael Paul now owns 4,164 shares of Amedisys Inc., valued at $510,628 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+42.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amedisys Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amedisys Inc. (AMED), the company’s capital structure generated 51.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.84. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.