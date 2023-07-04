Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOX is 0.67.

The public float for DOX is 120.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOX on July 04, 2023 was 597.87K shares.

DOX) stock’s latest price update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 98.85. However, the company has seen a 3.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DOX’s Market Performance

Amdocs Limited (DOX) has experienced a 3.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.39% rise in the past month, and a 2.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for DOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for DOX’s stock, with a 9.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $115 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

DOX Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.97. In addition, Amdocs Limited saw 8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amdocs Limited (DOX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.