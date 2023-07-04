Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC): A Technical Analysis

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) is $17.00, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for AMBC is 44.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMBC on July 04, 2023 was 434.44K shares.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC)’s stock price has soared by 0.07 in relation to previous closing price of 14.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMBC’s Market Performance

AMBC’s stock has risen by 5.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.59% and a quarterly drop of -7.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Ambac Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for AMBC’s stock, with a -5.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBC stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for AMBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMBC in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $18 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

AMBC Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBC rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, Ambac Financial Group Inc. saw -18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+149.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ambac Financial Group Inc. stands at +138.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC), the company’s capital structure generated 301.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.07. Total debt to assets is 48.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.