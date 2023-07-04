Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN): A Technical Analysis

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for ALSN is 89.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALSN on July 04, 2023 was 806.06K shares.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.93 in comparison to its previous close of 56.46, however, the company has experienced a 5.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALSN’s Market Performance

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has seen a 5.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.00% gain in the past month and a 27.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for ALSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.17% for ALSN’s stock, with a 29.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

ALSN Trading at 14.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.01. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw 38.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Coll John, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Jun 30. After this action, Coll John now owns 18,788 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $113,780 using the latest closing price.

Coll John, the SVP, Global MSS of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Coll John is holding 20,788 shares at $108,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.39 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +19.18. The total capital return value is set at 23.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 67.80, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 288.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.28. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.