Alcon Inc. (ALC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 117.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89.

ALC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of ALC was 991.24K shares.

ALC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) has plunged by -1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 82.11, but the company has seen a 0.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALC’s Market Performance

ALC’s stock has risen by 0.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.08% and a quarterly rise of 14.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.11% for Alcon Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.33% for ALC stock, with a simple moving average of 15.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $85 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

ALC Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALC rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.06. In addition, Alcon Inc. saw 18.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alcon Inc. (ALC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.