Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.15relation to previous closing price of 65.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Right Now?

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADC is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADC is $76.00, which is $10.34 above the current price. The public float for ADC is 87.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADC on July 04, 2023 was 910.52K shares.

ADC’s Market Performance

The stock of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a 1.93% rise in the past month, and a -4.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for ADC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for ADC’s stock, with a -4.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $70 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

ADC Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.49. In addition, Agree Realty Corporation saw -7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from Erlich Craig, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $64.09 back on May 26. After this action, Erlich Craig now owns 35,151 shares of Agree Realty Corporation, valued at $192,270 using the latest closing price.

Coughenour Peter, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Agree Realty Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $64.25 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Coughenour Peter is holding 6,043 shares at $32,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.50 for the present operating margin

+57.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corporation stands at +35.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58.

Based on Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 29.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.