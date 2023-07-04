AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 14.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) Right Now?

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AerSale Corporation (ASLE) is $21.00, which is $6.3 above the current market price. The public float for ASLE is 39.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASLE on July 04, 2023 was 315.04K shares.

ASLE’s Market Performance

The stock of AerSale Corporation (ASLE) has seen a -0.27% decrease in the past week, with a -1.41% drop in the past month, and a -14.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for ASLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.21% for ASLE’s stock, with a -14.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASLE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ASLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASLE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $19 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

ASLE Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASLE fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, AerSale Corporation saw -9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASLE starting from Kirton Michael, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Kirton Michael now owns 13,569,821 shares of AerSale Corporation, valued at $60,000,000 using the latest closing price.

SEIFFER JONATHAN A, the Director of AerSale Corporation, sale 4,000,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that SEIFFER JONATHAN A is holding 13,569,821 shares at $60,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+37.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerSale Corporation stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.94. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on AerSale Corporation (ASLE), the company’s capital structure generated 7.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.85. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AerSale Corporation (ASLE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.