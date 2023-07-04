Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Stock Showcases 0.58% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has gone up by 8.50% for the week, with a 6.33% rise in the past month and a -7.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.67% for ACCD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for ACCD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACCD is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACCD is $16.23, which is $2.96 above the current price. The public float for ACCD is 68.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACCD on July 04, 2023 was 684.63K shares.

ACCD) stock’s latest price update

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.48 in comparison to its previous close of 13.47, however, the company has experienced a 8.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/01/22 that Accolade Stock Had a Rough Year. Why It Is Rebounding.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

ACCD Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD rose by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.20. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw 70.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from SINGH RAJEEV, who sale 373 shares at the price of $13.42 back on Jun 20. After this action, SINGH RAJEEV now owns 581,975 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $5,007 using the latest closing price.

Cavanaugh Robert N, the President of Accolade Inc., sale 157 shares at $13.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Cavanaugh Robert N is holding 163,831 shares at $2,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.83 for the present operating margin

+32.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -126.58. Equity return is now at value -92.70, with -50.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.