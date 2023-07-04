10x Genomics Inc. (TXG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is $58.50, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for TXG is 90.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TXG on July 04, 2023 was 924.03K shares.

The stock of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) has increased by 1.58 when compared to last closing price of 55.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/22 that Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

TXG’s Market Performance

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has seen a 3.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.62% gain in the past month and a 1.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for TXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for TXG’s stock, with a 30.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $65 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

TXG Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.98. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw 55.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $58.16 back on Jun 14. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 891,005 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $116,328 using the latest closing price.

STUELPNAGEL JOHN R, the Director of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $54.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that STUELPNAGEL JOHN R is holding 333,736 shares at $548,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at -18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.