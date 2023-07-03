ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) is above average at 101.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is $31.38, which is $6.32 above the current market price. The public float for ZI is 295.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZI on July 03, 2023 was 5.92M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZI) stock’s latest price update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)’s stock price has increased by 3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 25.39. However, the company has seen a 6.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that ZoomInfo Stock Falls After an Earnings Beat. Blame Demand.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has seen a 6.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.03% gain in the past month and a 5.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for ZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for ZI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

ZI Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.03. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Hays Joseph Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $26.49 back on Jun 20. After this action, Hays Joseph Christopher now owns 551,456 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $794,733 using the latest closing price.

Schuck Henry, the Chief Executive Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 2,000,000 shares at $26.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Schuck Henry is holding 10,288,001 shares at $53,046,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.