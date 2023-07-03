Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XERS is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) is $5.00, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for XERS is 132.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.75% of that float. On July 03, 2023, XERS’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XERS) stock’s latest price update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.49 in comparison to its previous close of 2.35, however, the company has experienced a -10.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XERS’s Market Performance

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has experienced a -10.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.34% rise in the past month, and a 79.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for XERS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.95% for XERS’s stock, with a 51.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

XERS Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS fell by -10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. saw 96.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 13. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 1,528,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.97 for the present operating margin

+69.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stands at -85.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.55. Equity return is now at value -152.30, with -24.20 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 438.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.42. Total debt to assets is 57.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.